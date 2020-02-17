The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail 189 tax refund checks this week.

The checks total approximately $474,762 including refunds garnished to repay government debts for error free returns filed on or before Aug. 23, 2019, according to a press release.

If you have a question about your refund, call the Income Tax Branch of the Department of Revenue & Taxation at 671-635-1809 or Mr. Edward Birn, Department of Administration at 671-475-1250.