$613K in tax refunds to be mailed this week

MORE REFUNDS: The Department of Revenue & Taxation will mail 184 tax refund checks totaling approximately $613,425 this week. Post file photo

The Department of Administration will mail 184 tax refund checks this week. 

The checks total approximately $613,425. 

The refund checks include those refunds garnished to repay government debts for error free returns filed on or before July 20, 2019.  

