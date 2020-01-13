$613K in tax refunds to be mailed this week

The Department of Administration will mail 184 tax refund checks this week.
The checks total approximately $613,425.
The refund checks include those refunds garnished to repay government debts for error free returns filed on or before July 20, 2019.
