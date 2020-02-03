$808K in tax refunds to be mailed to 172 Guam tax payers

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail 172 tax refund checks this week, according to a joint press release.

The checks total approximately $808,858 for error free returns filed on or before Aug. 10, 2019. This total includes refunds garnished to pay overdue amounts to the government, such as unpaid Guam Memorial Hospital bills.

For more information, contact the Income Tax Branch of the Department of Revenue & Taxation at 671-635-1809 or Edward Birn, Department of Administration at 671-475-1250.