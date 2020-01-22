The filtration system at the Hagåtña public pool, operated by the Department of Parks and Recreation, had been operating at less than 20% since October 2019 before it completely failed, according to the facility's maintenance contractor, Canton Construction.

“The filtration system is actually not functioning,” said Ron Su from Canton. He explained that three of the four filters are inoperable and the fourth has crystallized sand inside resulting in no circulation of the water.

“We tried to repair it, but we cannot get back to what it was working before,” said Su.

It will cost more than $200,000 to fix the filtration system and the project is expected to take between three and four months.

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency last week took a sample of the water in the Hagåtña pool and determined that the chlorine levels were nearly three times higher than acceptable levels.

The pool also tested positive for coliform, a common bacteria found in feces. The pool has been closed since the results were released on Friday.

DPR Director Richard Ybanez and Su met with representatives from the local swimming community to discuss the problem-plagued pool on Tuesday.

Chris Duenas with the Guam Swimming Federation asked how long the filtration system has been working at less than 25% and why there wasn’t a budget before to address this issue.

“This is not a last year October issue. This is a 2017 and 2018 issue, so why wasn’t that issue addressed?” Duenas asked the contractor and Ybanez.

“We just work with what we have,” said Su, whose company has the maintenance contract for the Hagåtña and Dededo pools.

Ybanez said the department did not have a budget to fix the filtration system, a recommendation that had been made since 2014.

“Now that there’s an obvious problem with the filtration system, the governor went ahead and said, 'Go ahead' and has given us a budget,” stated Ybanez.

“We are trying very best to keep this system in the running condition today,” said Su.

He said when they Canton over the contract in 2018, the sand in the filtration was already crystallizing.

“It’s not being maintained correctly,” said Guam Swimming Federation coach Ed Ching. “You have poor water quality. You’re pouring chlorine in. How does it circulate? That’s the wrong type of chemical care of the pool for a large pool like this.”

Duenas was appalled that DPR deemed the pool safe when he couldn’t even see three kids he was coaching swimming in the pool.

“If your standards for 'safe' is this, then I really think you need to reassess that contract and reassess the way we’re managing the pol because the lifeguards don’t have a handle on it,” said Duenas.

“Sometimes the pool is so dirty, I have a swimmer at the bottom – I can’t see the swimmer at the bottom of the pool. It’s 6 feet deep. You call that safe? You call that clean? No way,” said Ching.

Duenas, who represented Guam in two Olympics and has been swimming at the Hagåtña pool since he was 6 years old, said he has never seen the public pool this bad.

“This is an Olympic year. We have no Olympians from Guam going and we have this pool to blame,” he said.

Ybanez said the department is working with Canton for a temporary fix that would allow the pool to remain open, but the new filtration system installation is not projected to be completed for three to four months.

“I apologize to the patrons of the pool,” said Ybanez.