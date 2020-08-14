Kadu Caregivers, shuttered restaurant give last hurrah

Kadu restaurant in Mangilao closed last week, but the giving spirit of its owners and the donors who gave to its Kadu Caregivers meals distribution program lived on in Agat on Thursday.

Kadu owner Lenny Fejeran said meals were being given Thursday and will continue today as the restaurant's last hurrah.

On Thursday, starting at 11 a.m., staff handed out 500 free meals to residents who drove through the mayor's office parking lot for pickup.

“For all the Kadu Caregivers, those who have given to the program, we always want them to know what is being done with the money. Since we closed last Friday, we actually had more donations left over, enough to serve a thousand more meals,” said Fejeran.

The remaining 500 meals will be distributed today in Mangilao, he said.

Fejeran said it was important for him to help residents in the south.

“My managing partner Robbie and I are actually both from Agat. I lived down the street. We are deeply rooted here in Agat. I went to Agat Elementary. We both graduated from Southern High. So I just wanted come back and give back to the community where I grew up," he said.

Chicken noodle soup and smoked ham hock and beans were handed out to residents.

“In times of crisis, a lot of people are looking for comfort, whether it’s a friend or food. This kind of food is the stuff that people here in my village and across the island that know – home-style cooking. They get it ... it is soul food,” Fejeran said.

More than 1,000 meals were distributed in Dededo by Kadu when the pandemic first hit Guam.

“So now, six months in, this is the last of the money from the Caregivers,” Fejeran said.

He said the operation is hard work but very “meaningful.”

“These guys came up, they were worried they would not get food. I told them, ‘Bro, we got you. Don’t worry. Just get in line.' They were really worried and I put them at ease and just that alone was good enough for me,” he said.