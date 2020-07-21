For months, from the time he was born in the middle of the Japanese occupation of Guam, Joseph Mafnas was hidden away in a cave in what is now known as Tiyan in Barrigada.

The site, which is traditionally called Kalaguac by those whose families had farms and homes in the area, has limestone caves hidden in the hills.

It’s now the site of one of the island’s newest memorials, completed last year, after years of work and as a promise made from a daughter to her father.

Mafnas said the hard work of Mayor June Blas, Vice Mayor Jessie Bautista, the Barrigada Municipal Planning Council, and Willy Flores of the Manenggon Memorial Foundation helped to raise the memorial. It was unveiled in 2019, in time for the island’s 75th Liberation Day celebration.

The latte stone, nearly 20 feet tall, stands near a memorial plaque. A portion of it reads: “Today we stand remembering the tears of those who suffered in the war. May we never forget.”

“A lot of people don’t even know there’s a cave here,” Mafnas said, explaining why the memorial is important to the village and to the island. The caves, including the ones where he and other children, as well as women, were hidden, extend underground nearly 30 feet about to the area where the memorial stands.

Mafnas said the Japanese army didn’t want babies and young children distracting the adults from the work they needed done - whether it was laundry, cooking or constructing the nearby runway.

He and Mayor Blas said on certain days, when you stop at the memorial, you can hear the children playing, or a rooster crowing.

“That means they’re here,” Blas said of the spirits of those who died there.

Her father, who was about 10 at the time of the occupation, wasn’t among the children at the caves. He was helping her grandfather, who was tired and frail to do some of the work at the Japanese airfield, including lifting large rocks, on his own.

Blas said her father shared tales of being beaten when it was deemed he wasn’t helpful.

“My father and grandfather suffered here,” she said. “(The Japanese army) took over our properties … my grandparents' farm and then they put them to work.”

Her grandmother hid her father’s siblings alongside other children and even some women whom they were trying to protect from being raped.

“It was hurtful to hear my father’s stories,” she said. “What drove me is … he told me before he died, ‘You have to remember. Stories need to be told for the next generation.’”

After connecting with Flores and other people who shared her desire to ensure the site and the stories that come with it aren’t forgotten, they were able to build the memorial in 2019.

“It didn’t cost the government any money to do this. This was done with the love and affection of these contractors that believed in what we were doing … to memorialize our people that suffered the atrocities here,” she said. “And can you hear the whispering of the wind? It’s like their spirits are here.”

Like the Blas family, Mafnas said his family farmed in the area before the war.

“Even after the war, this is where we grew up,” Mafnas said, explaining that his family was remained in the area before they were moved out what became Naval Air Station. In the 1990s the land would be returned to the government of Guam.

The latte and the plaque, Mafnas and Blas said, stand as reminders of not just what the people suffered, but of the fortitude it took to survive. On this Liberation Day, he encouraged residents to drive by, maybe have a seat and meditate on the goodness that the island enjoys today and for those who suffered all those years ago.

“This is the first time that I can think of that we missed a Liberation day,” he said, noting that safety has to be a priority. “We just have to bear it and see what’s going to happen next year and hopefully it will be a bigger celebration.”