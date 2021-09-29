Katner Herry admits he beat cousin to death, left her on road

Katner Herry faces up to 20 years in prison after he admitted to killing his cousin, Luciana Polly.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter as a first-degree felony before Judge Alberto Tolentino in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

Herry remained calm inside the courtroom, as the judge read the plea agreement that he signed with the Office of the Attorney General.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 27.

A grand jury had indicted Herry on charges of aggravated murder, murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated assault and strangulation. These remaining charges will be dismissed, according to the plea deal.

It was said in court that manslaughter is a lesser included charge to murder.

Beaten to death

In January 2020, Polly was found beaten to death along a closed-off road in Toto. She died of blunt force trauma to the head, according to the autopsy report.

Herry told police he was asleep when Polly woke him up by pouring beer on him.

He told investigators that he got upset and punched Polly several times in the face. Herry then said he blacked out while chasing Polly toward Ramirez Street and could not remember what happened next. He did, however, state that he "killed Polly," Post files state.

Polly’s partially clothed body was found by children who were playing in the area that night.