Kayakers, paddle boarders safe; officials warn of rough seas over next few days

Two separate distress calls from kayakers in Merizo and paddle boarders in Tumon waters ended with everyone safely back at shore.

The Guam Fire Department cautions residents and visitors, however, to check marine reports before venturing out.

At about 2:18 p.m. Saturday, GFD Rescue Base 2 received a distress call regarding two kayakers off the Merizo Pier, according to GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly. With the assistance of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam, the kayakers were safely brought back to shore.

The Guam Fire Department Rescue and U.S. Coast Guard units were dispatched to Hyatt beach side for distressed paddle boarders around 1:35 p.m.

An adult and three children were on one paddle board when they got into some trouble. Another group of paddle boarders went out to try to assist. By 4:15 p.m., all parties involved were safely back on shore, according Reilly.

GFD Engine 4 and Medic 4 from the Dededo Fire Station also responded and were the first arriving units.

One of the children was checked by medical personnel but not transported to a hospital.

High surf and beach hazards

Marine weather has been rough this past week. On Saturday, the National Weather Service reissued several warnings.

• High surf advisory warning of waves of up to 13 feet on western shores is in effect until 6 p.m. today.

• Small craft advisory: warning of winds up to nearly 30 miles per hour and waves of up to 11 feet - in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday. The strong winds can make navigating difficult and large waves can capsize small boats.

• High risk of rip currents are anticipated along the north, east and west-facing reefs, in effect through Wednesday afternoon.

• Beach hazard: Indo-Pacific men-of-war continue to wash up along northeast, east and southeast facing shores.

Officials urged residents to avoid venturing near reef lines facing the north, east and west. Large breaking waves can knock you down and cause serious injuries.

Strong rip currents will be life threatening. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.