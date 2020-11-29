'Keep your head up if you lose your job'

Editor's note: This is the eighth in a series of stories about workers, along with their families, who have been able to get back on their feet after losing their jobs as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic and who later received temporary help from the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

When Patrick Aguigui, 27, got laid off from his job as a part-time stocker at the Gap clothing store because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all he could think about was his two children, now ages 2 and 5.

Emotions ran high, he said. Aguigui started looking for work as soon as possible so he could provide for his family.

But there were also 30,000-plus others on Guam who got laid off, were furloughed or had work hours cut because of the pandemic.

"It was tough, to be honest," he said. "Hardly any places were hiring. That's why I'm so grateful for the Dislocated Worker Program and the Department of Labor."

It took seven months for him to find a job, after seeing stories and social media posts about Labor looking to hire temporary workers who were displaced by the pandemic and willing to help with humanitarian and cleanup efforts related to COVID-19.

Aguigui is among those who applied for a job and was hired in September to be part of the team cleaning and sanitizing rooms and surfaces, among other things.

The federally funded jobs pay salaries for up to six months. Labor applied for another Dislocated Worker Program grant, which could extend the temporary employment.

As a human environmental safety technician assigned to Guam Memorial Hospital, Aguigui said his job is to "help maintain cleanliness of GMH and decontaminating rooms that had discharged COVID-19-positive patients."

In the beginning, he said he and others were fearful of getting COVID-19 because of the nature of their job and knowing that they're up against an invisible enemy.

"But we've learned a lot from the tutelage of Ms. Patsy Acfalle from GMH housekeeping. She's the reason for making sure we all do our job as safely and as quickly as possible in a timely manner," he said.

Aguigui is thankful for the DWP and GMH for a chance to get back on his feet, before his federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance ends after 39 weeks.

"My advice to others would be, keep your head up if you lose your job," said Aguigui, who didn't lose hope about finding a job in the midst of the pandemic so he could provide for his family.

He hopes everyone will also do their part in containing the spread of COVID-19, from wearing masks in public to social distancing.

"If we all do our part to help contain COVID-19, everything will be back to normal. Listen to science and do your part," he said.

The same federally funded Labor program that provided Aguigui the opportunity to be a front-liner in the fight against COVID-19 announced this week that it is again looking for displaced workers who want to work as contact tracers and maintenance workers for salaries of $10.14 to $12.75 an hour.