Kehani Mendiola, University of Guam student and teaching assistant, is one of 62 college students across the nation elected a Truman Scholar.

"I’m still a little bit in shock of it, but I am very grateful to be a Truman scholar and to have the support of the Truman Foundation within my career. It's just so hard to put into words,” Mendiola said.

Mendiola was one of four UOG students who were chosen as finalists, according to the Truman Scholarship Foundation website. Mendiola and her peers were among the 845 applicants representing 328 schools across the nation. It was a first for UOG as well to have four finalists in the program.

The three fellow students from UOG who were named finalists were: Muturwan Choay, Nolan Flores and Aria Amore Palaganas.

"So, the experience has been very overwhelming, in a good way,” Mendiola said. “It was a very intensive application process. There were so many little essays that you had to do, and basically scope your whole life plan and career plan on this application alone. It definitely took a lot of effort, and at the same time it really helped me to understand more about myself, to really see what it is that I want to do in the world, in public service. I'm very grateful to be selected as a Truman Scholar."