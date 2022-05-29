While the solar facility owned by KEPCO Mangilao Solar LLC prepares to fully launch in June, the company is committing to providing more than $500 million in community benefits for the village.

KEPCO and the Mangilao Mayor’s Office began planning in 2018 for community benefits that would best serve the village, according to a press release from the company.

KEPCO, which had to address issues related to its failure to complete storm water mitigation before construction started, plans on installing a 13.8kV power line and 43 concrete poles to benefit residents where power access was not previously provided in the Sasayan Valley area.

"One important enhancement is the extension of power access for residents living in the Marbo Cave area, which was not available before," Mangilao Mayor Allan Ungacta stated in his own release.

The company will also install 13 150 watt LED equivalent streetlights and secondary wires, as well as set up CCTVs at key locations.

CCTVs are live and can be used to monitor illegal activities in problem areas, according to the mayor's office.

"The installation of lighting and cameras will help deter illegal dumping, which has been a big issue for us for years. We can monitor the traffic and be able to identify vehicles driving in and out of that area. We know this has already made residents feel safer," Ungacta stated.

The mayor's office stated that the multi-year projects are slated for completion by the end of the year or early next year.

KEPCO has also pledged to donate maintenance and landscaping equipment, among others. Ungacta told the Guam Daily Post that his office is working on getting quotes for equipment.

Storm water runoff

The KEPCO solar project did face controversy last year. Storm water runoff in the Sasayan area impacted the historic Marbo Cave and nearby residences.

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency determined that approved erosion and sediment controls at the solar farm had not been fully installed, despite construction being underway.

KEPCO and its contractor, Samsung E&C America Inc., recently settled on a lawsuit lodged by the Office of the Attorney General.