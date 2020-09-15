A central figure in the island's fight against COVID-19 retired on Friday.

Officials on Monday confirmed Dr. Janna Manglona, the DPHSS medical director and a vocal advocate for the governor's stay-at-home order, has retired.

Hours after this developed, the Joint Information Center confirmed there were 36 new confirmed COVID cases as of Monday night out of 531 tested.

Forty-eight people who have COVID have been hospitalized at Guam Memorial Hospital and 14 of them were in the ICU.

To date, there have been a total of 1,927 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 26 deaths, 627 cases in active isolation, and 1,274 not in isolation.

Of those cases, 1,670 are civilians and 257 are military service members.

The now-retired Manglona recently commented that the community "dropped the ball," causing COVID-19 to spread.

“When does the community step up, do their part and get us back to the zero to three we had several months ago?" Manglona said in an interview with The Guam Daily Post a few weeks ago.

Her retirement follows that of former DPHSS Director Linda Unpingco-Denorcey. The former director retired July 3 after questioning why the governor's legal office used her electronic signature on documents related to the rental of hotels for quarantine and isolation, without her consent.

Manglona said she had been working on her retirement for the last year in anticipation of spending more time with her husband, who is 81, and her father who was 101 when he died in October 2019.

"I have shared a decade of public service in Guam with the most wonderful corps of dedicated individuals, which culminated with our united march against COVID-19 in 2020. I am honored to be part of the physicians advisory group and the role that we share in COVID-related strategies, and I humbly thank you for this opportunity," Manglona stated in her letter to the governor.

"Please know that I am leaving while DPHSS is under the very capable leadership of acting Director Arthur San Agustin. He is an inspiration to his entire platoon of dedicated public health foot soldiers, and they will get the job done under his direction. We thank you for your continued support for him."

A new medical director will be announced at a later date, according to DPHSS spokeswoman Janela Carrera.

Manglona noted she will continue her work with the island community at the Department of Veterans Affairs. She was a full-time physician for the VA from 1990-2000 and has worked part time for the office until now, she stated in her letter.

Manglona's retirement comes at a time when the island's Public Health system is trying to contain the novel coronavirus, numbers for which spiked in August by more than 1,000.

The governor called Manglona a "public health warrior who has dedicated a decade of her life to the people of Guam."

"Although she began the process of retirement late last year, she continued to serve because of the unprecedented threat posed by COVID-19. While she is too humble to say it, her career has been marked by courage, candor, and unceasing contribution to those she served," the governor said. "I know that Dr. Manglona would also want us to use this time to thank the many men and women of our health care community whose silent, but effective service, saves lives and protects those we love."

The governor thanked Manglona on behalf of the people of Guam for all that she has done and wished her well in all her future endeavors.

San Agustin issued a statement on Monday, saying Manglona has been instrumental in many of the department's programs aimed at preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

"She was dedicated to serving the public health needs of the people of Guam, as evidenced by her career at DPHSS and her efforts to assist veterans with the Department of Veteran Affairs prior to her time here," he stated. "She is one of the most hard-working people I know and our island is truly fortunate to have had Dr. Manglona on our side."