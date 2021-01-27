The man who lived at the house in Yigo where Keith Castro was murdered in 2019 testified that he had lied to Guam police officers following the shooting.

Matthew Sablan returned to the witness stand during day seven of the trial for murder defendant Joshua Rivera Palacios on Tuesday.

“What did you lie about?” said defense attorney Thomas Fisher.

“If I knew Masy and what happened earlier that day,” Sablan said, as he recalled seeing Masy, the nickname for Thomas Taitano, using a baton to hit Castro.

Sablan said he was too scared to talk to officers immediately after the shooting.

He testified that he also never told authorities that he had smoked meth earlier that day.

“That night - were you worried about going home?” said Fisher.

“Of course,” he said after he pointed out the suspects.

He said he told the officers that he didn’t want to be next.

Sablan has since identified Palacios as the alleged shooter.

“I saw and heard (Palacios) say, 'Keep on, Mas, keep on,'” said Sablan, as he testified that it appeared the two had been working together to attack Castro.

“Did you see Masy striking Keith while Keith was blocking?” Fisher said.

“Yes,” Sablan said.

Images were also shown to the jury of Castro’s injured hand where he had attempted to block the ‘heavy blows’ by Taitano.

“I ran and I pushed Thomas off Keith,” Sablan said.

“When you saw Keith protecting himself in his crouching position, did you see Masy striking him?” Fisher said.

“Yes,” Sablan said. “I pushed him. Keith got up and he ran. Masy ran after him.”

He said Taitano continued to attack Castro when he saw Palacios.

“Josh started to kick and punch Keith,” he said. “Josh was getting excited. When he went for a punch with his right hand that’s when the trigger went off.”

Sablan said he heard one gunshot.

“(Keith) was pleading and asking them to stop,” he said.

“Did they stop?” Fisher said.

“No,” Sablan said. “The whole time he was getting hit I heard him saying that.”

He said he saw Castro holding his stomach while on the ground.

“He was crawling under my car,” he said.

“Do you think he was crawling under your car for safety?” said Fisher.

“Yes,” he said, as he said Masy continued to attack Castro.

The trial continues in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday afternoon.