CONTRIBUTION: KFC restaurant general managers and members of its management team gather for a photo with Make-A-Wish Foundation representatives as they present a $3,000 donation from KFC customers to Make-A-Wish. Make-A-Wish representatives in the photo are Eric Tydingco, Joephet Alcantara, Suzanne Perez and Jason Miyashita. Over the last 14 years KFC Guam customers have contributed over $97,000 to this and other charity programs supported by KFC. Photo courtesy of KFC