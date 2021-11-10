The man caught on cellphone video covered in blood as police officers took him to the ground outside of a Tamuning apartment has been charged in the Superior Court of Guam.

Akmal "AK" Khozhiev, 27, was charged with aggravated murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, each with a special allegation of deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

"Sir, it's me, it's me, I killed him," Khozhiev allegedly told police before he was arrested in connection with the slaying of Dr. Miran Ribati.

The stabbing incident was reported at Poinciana Apartments along Farenholt Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Ribati, 42, a local radiologist, was found lying face down in a pool of blood near the staircase, according to a complaint filed by the prosecution.

A witness told police that Ribati and Khozhiev knew each other from a local gym, adding that they may have returned home from the beach before they had dinner.

The witness said the two men started arguing about vaccinations, court documents state.

Khozhiev was then heard telling Ribati, "I don't trust you anymore," before the two decided to go to Khozhiev's room.

Khozhiev allegedly wrapped both arms around Ribati's neck and began choking him. The two fell to the floor when a witness saw Khozhiev use his legs to restrain Ribati's arms while he continued to choke him from behind, documents state.

Khozhiev let go after a witness stepped in to help Ribati. The witness was allegedly hit twice in the head. Khozhiev then went to the kitchen to grab an animal bone that was left over from dinner, court documents state.

He allegedly used the bone to stab Ribati's neck repeatedly.

Ribati tried to run away before Khozhiev stabbed Ribati multiple times with a knife, the witness told police.

An autopsy is pending for Ribati.

Khozhiev is scheduled to appear before a magistrate's judge today.