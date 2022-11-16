A man who pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness in a murder case continues to wait for a second psychological evaluation to be done five months after a judge granted the order.

Akmal "AK" Khozhiev, who remains held at the Department of Corrections on $1 million bail, appeared Monday afternoon via Zoom in the Superior Court of Guam.

In the hearing, Khozhiev's attorney Ana Gayle said her attempts to have an independent psychologist evaluate her client have been met with obstacles by the judiciary.

Gayle explained that the psychologist, who is based in Hawaii, agreed to the second evaluation but was told by the staff attorney for the Judiciary of Guam that the Judiciary would neither allow nor pay for the evaluation because the psychologist does not have a license to practice on Guam.

Gayle, the managing attorney for the Alternate Public Defender, added this has never been a problem before.

"He's not going to be practicing on Guam. He's doing everything on Zoom. I'm sending him all the reports. All he's doing is reviewing reports, maybe having Zoom meeting with the client and go from there. He's not even going to step foot on Guam," said Gayle, who reminded Superior Court Judge Maria Cenzon that she already approved the second evaluation.

"The court has already approved it and I feel like, I hate to say it , but does it have to do with him being an indigent client versus a paying client?" Gayle asked.

Cenzon, in response, agreed with Gayle and asked her to file an order to show cause to give the judiciary an opportunity to explain its reasoning for not allowing the independent psychologist to evaluate Khozhiev.

Khozhiev will appear again in court in the next ten days to discuss the issue further.

Charges

On Nov. 7, 2021, a witness said Khozhiev and Dr. Miran Ribati were arguing about vaccinations at the Poinciana Apartments in Tamuning. Khozhiev allegedly wrapped both arms around Ribati's neck and choked him, court documents state.

Khozhiev then stabbed Ribati with an animal bone before stabbing him again using a knife, court documents allege.

Khozhiev allegedly told arresting officers that he had killed Ribati.

Ribati had been an interventional radiologist at Guam Memorial Hospital for three years.

Khozhiev pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness. However, Judiciary of Guam clinical psychologist Juan Rapadas found Khozhiev was competent to stand trial.

Rapadas said, in his opinion, despite not meeting the test for legal insanity, that Khozhiev did have mental illnesses that included bipolar disorder and cannabis-induced psychosis, which may have caused some impulsive behaviors, Post files state.