Murder defendant Akmal "AK" Khozhiev is being held in prison on a $1 million cash bail.

He stands accused in the stabbing death of Dr. Miran Ribati.

Khozhiev, 27, who faces charges of aggravated murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, each with a special allegation of deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Wednesday.

A witness said the two men started arguing about vaccinations before Khozhiev allegedly wrapped both arms around Ribati's neck and began choking him at the Poinciana Apartments in Tamuning on Sunday.

Khozhiev then stabbed Ribati with an animal bone before using a knife, documents state.

Ribati was found lifeless at the scene.

Khozhiev allegedly told police that he killed Ribati.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 19.