Khozhiev to get another assessment

A stateside psychologist is set to evaluate a man accused of murder in connection to a 2021 fatal stabbing.

Akmal "AK" Khozhiev appeared Feb. 20 in the Superior Court of Guam for a hearing on charges related to the fatal stabbing of Dr. Miran Ribati, a Guam Memorial Hospital radiologist.

According to court documents, Khozhiev and Ribati had gotten into an argument before Khozhiev allegedly wrapped both arms around Ribati's neck and choked him. Khozhiev then allegedly stabbed Ribati with an animal bone before stabbing him again with a knife.

Khozhiev pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to the murder charge. However, he was found competent to stand trial by Judiciary of Guam clinical psychologist Juan Rapadas.

Ana Gayle, Khozhiev's attorney, requested a second evaluation, which is set to get underway within the next month.

"He requested medical records from (Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center). And the updated (GBHWC) records, because what we had were not updated. So, I gave him everything up until through this month," said Gayle, the managing attorney of the Alternate Public Defender, adding the only thing she left out was Rapadas' report.

In addition, Gayle, along with Judge Maria Cenzon, denied prosecutor Basil O'Mallan's request for documents sent to the psychologist based in Washington, D.C.

When asked by Cenzon about setting a trial date, Gayle responded the evaluation process should take no longer than a month.

Cenzon set the date of April 24 for the next hearing and discussed the importance of the second evaluation.

"That information is very important for the preparation of the defense and then just to see how we can proceed in this case," Cenzon said.