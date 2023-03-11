Kick the Fat packet pickup today

Say goodbye to virtual participation as the Kick the Fat 5K/10K race is ready to hit the pavement for the annual event that promotes health as a way of life, Pay-Less Supermarkets, the organizer of the race, announced in a press release.

Today, all runners are required to pick up their KTF packet at the Guam Basketball Confederation National Training Center in Tiyan, Barrigada, also known as the former location of the Gifted and Talented Education theater. Race packets will not be given out after today, Pay-Less said in the release.

Island residents are encouraged to stick around after picking up their race packets, as a health fair will coincide with the packet pickup this year.

The fair will have various vendors in attendance for a day of family fun and education from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

“Prior to COVID, we held the Health Smart Expo on the day of the race. This year, we really wanted our participants to spend more time at each health vendor, ask questions, participate in the checkup and tests, learn healthier ways and have a good time,” Pay-Less said in the release.

The expo will feature vendors including Guam Cancer Care, Guam Sleep Center, American Cancer Society, SNAP-Ed, Pacific Life Chiropractic, Unified Fit, Guam Serenity Massage, Diabetes Foundation of Guam, the Department of Public Health and Social Services and many more.

For the 27th year running, Pay-Less Supermarkets is continuing this tradition, which aims to help the island community stay in shape and promote healthy habits.

“In 2022, the Kick the Fat Virtual 5K/10K Run/Walk raised over $29,000 - allocated toward the following nonprofit organizations: Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association, Harvest House Inc., Knights of Columbus-Our Lady of Mount Carmel/Marcial A. Sablan Elementary School, Mañe'lu, Oceanic Ascent Education Inc., Okkodo Parent-Teacher-Student Association, and Sanctuary Incorporated of Guam,” Pay-Less stated.

In order to pick up race packets, runners must have a valid photo ID, a copy of their email confirmation, and a copy of their receipt.

Those who have not received an email confirmation for their registration need to contact the Guam Running Club at guahanrunningclub@gmail.com.

According to the release, no exceptions will be made. If runners do not have a valid photo ID, they will not be issued their race bib. If a racer is unable to make it, a friend or family member may pick up a race packet, however they must present a copy of the racer's valid photo ID and confirmation email.