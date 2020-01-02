Kidnapping case suspect could be cleared of some charges

A man accused of kidnapping and then beating his girlfriend could be acquitted of some of the serious charges filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Defendant Brian Kevin Cruz is scheduled to plead guilty to family violence along with a notice of committing a felony while on release for a felony case this month.

The other charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault are expected to be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The prosecution was working to dismiss multiple counts of the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, as well.

Cruz had said he wishes to apologize for the incident.

During a previous hearing held in early December, parties told Judge Vernon Perez that the victim is OK with the terms of the agreement, adding that it's fair, appropriate and just.

It was said in court that Cruz faces eight to 18 years in prison and will be given credit for time served.

He is scheduled to appear back in court for a change-of-plea hearing on Jan. 7.

The alleged kidnapping occurred on Aug. 31, 2018, and was captured on surveillance footage at a residence in Chalan Pago, court documents state. Cruz was seen pulling up in a white sedan while his girlfriend stood outside the home. The pair argued before Cruz appears to put his girlfriend in a headlock and force her into the car, documents state.

The woman was released near her home the following day. She was badly injured and had to be hospitalized.

Cruz’s girlfriend said Cruz hit her about 30 times after he took her. She said that, before Cruz abducted her, she had been trying to end her relationship with him.

Cruz allegedly told police that his girlfriend had wanted to go with him. When confronted about her injuries, Cruz said he sometimes "gets out of hand and that he and (the victim) argue ... like any other couple would," documents state.

Cruz was on release for two other cases prior to his arrest in the kidnapping case. One involved alleged drug possession and the other is related to alleged theft and assault at Old Spanish Bridge Mart in Agat.