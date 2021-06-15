A potential plea deal between the government and convicted sex offender Paul Santos Mafnas Jr. will not move forward and the case is set to go to trial next month.

Trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on July 14 before Judge Maria Cenzon in connection to Mafnas’ 2019 rape case.

Mafnas was arrested in April 2019 after investigators learned he had allegedly forced a 10-year-old girl into his car and raped her in an abandoned parking lot in Tamuning.

He was convicted in 1999 of similar crimes against four victims.

He was released from prison in 2014, and his parole was cut short four years later.