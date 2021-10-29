The man who was beaten, stabbed, kidnapped and set on fire two months ago has died.

The victim was identified by Guam police as John Pinaula. He died Wednesday.

Manuel Junior Cabrera Tedtaotao, 39, was indicted on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping in connection with the attack.

Investigators are speaking with prosecutors at the Guam Office of the Attorney General to determine if Tedtaotao will face additional criminal charges.

A forensic medical examination will be performed on Pinaula.

Tedtaotao is being held on $250,000 cash bail.

According to court documents, the victim and the suspect met Aug. 20 to trade a set of darts for a car battery. The pair played darts at a Dededo house before the suspect asked the victim for a ride to Swamp Road.

The suspect is accused of then rummaging through the victim’s items inside his car after the suspect accused the victim of stealing from him, court documents state.

Tedtaotao allegedly punched Pinaula, causing him to fall to the ground before he picked him up and continued punching him.

Police learned from the victim that his hands and feet were bound and he was wrapped in a tarp before being forced into the trunk of his own car, documents state.

The suspect later allegedly pulled the victim out of the trunk and set him on fire.

The victim was able to free himself and run into the jungle where he rolled on the ground to put out the flames.