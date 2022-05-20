Kids ages 5 to 11 could soon get booster shots

Children 5 to 11 years old could soon receive COVID-19 booster shots, and a Guam pediatrician Thursday said it's necessary since vaccine protection for children decreases after a few months and immunization among children has proven to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to issue its final recommendation, which could be as soon as this weekend, Guam time.

"It's better to prevent a disease, less cost, less anxiety, ... than actually trying to treat it," said Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, a longtime pediatrician and interim chief medical officer for the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Children can get booster shots as early as five months after they've received the primary two-dose series.

While many people have grown weary of hearing about COVID, the coronavirus is still very much around, said Leon Guerrero and other Guam health experts.

"We will try to encourage people," he said. "Hopefully, pediatricians and clinics will continue to press on the parents the importance of getting vaccinated for COVID vaccines."

Leon Guerrero said there's currently an ample supply of the vaccines on island for DPHSS and its partner entities to immediately roll out the booster shot for 5- to 11-year-old children.

As a pediatrician, Leon Guerrero said, he tells parents about the importance of immunization in general, pointing to a measles outbreak in Samoa that started in 2019.

Samoa's measles vaccination rate over the years had gone down from 95% to 35%, and when a traveler brought the disease, probably from New Zealand, Samoa saw more than 70 children die in six months, Leon Guerrero said.

Meanwhile, its neighbor, American Samoa, which is under U.S. jurisdiction and is required to maintain a certain vaccination rate, saw two cases.

"Because their (measles) immunization rate was about 92%," Leon Guerrero said.

While Guam doesn't have the numbers yet for COVID-19, he said, there are examples of other viruses that can cause diseases if not prevented.

"So I try to impress on them (parents), so you know vaccines are wonderful. They do hurt, they do have side effects, but the alternative is sick kids, hospitalized kids and dead children," he said. "We don't want that happening."

The FDA said while it has largely been the case that COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, the omicron wave has seen more kids getting sick with the disease and being hospitalized.

Children also may experience longer-term effects, even following initially mild disease, the federal agency said.

"Vaccination continues to be the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 and its severe consequences, and it is safe. If your child is eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and has not yet received their primary series, getting them vaccinated can help protect them from the potentially severe consequences that can occur, such as hospitalization and death," the FDA said.

Guam DPHSS officials continue to encourage those in all eligible age groups to get vaccinations and boosters, and to immediately get tested if they feel sick, so they can receive treatment.

Monoclonal antibodies and oral antivirals are available in Guam to help prevent hospitalization and death, Public Health said.

Wearing a mask is highly recommended, according to Leon Guerrero, even when it's no longer mandated, especially among the elderly and those with chronic health conditions.