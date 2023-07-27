Kids fishing derby, activity booths at Ypao this Saturday

Learn more about the island’s natural resources or catch some fish at an outreach event and kids fishing derby hosted by the Guam Department of Agriculture at Governor Joseph Flores Memorial Park at Ypao Beach this Saturday.

The event will feature activity booths representing each division of the department, according to a news release, and the fishing derby is being organized by the Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources for kids ages 6 to 17.

The biannual "Ag Loves Guam" event is a celebration of “our connections to the land and the sea,” according to the release.

The derby will take place from 7:30 to 10 a.m., while the activity booths will be set up from 9 a.m. to noon at Ypao.

Activities

The following activities will be offered:

• A ride on a UTV four-wheeler with the Law Enforcement Section’s conservation officers.

• A live touch tank with sea creatures hosted by the Guam Coral Reef Initiative.

• A ko’ko’ bird, a clam farm display and a kayak spearfishing gear demo presented by DAWR.

• Firefighting gear demonstration, a visit with Smokey Bear, and a native tree garden hosted by the Forestry and Soil Resources Division.

• Meet dogs up for adoption from Guam Animals in Need and check out the gear used by Animal Control Officers to help address the stray population with the Animal Health Division.

• Hone farming and gardening skills with a plant grafting demo plus a free seed giveaway with Agricultural Development Services.

• Watch live local bees make honey, encounter invasive species like the coconut rhinoceros beetle, and learn about keeping Guam invasive-free with the Biosecurity Division.

To learn more about the event, contact Odyessa San Nicolas at 671-300-7977 or odyessa.sannicolas@doag.guam.gov.

To sign up for the fishing derby, call the Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources at 671-735-3982.