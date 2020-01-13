A 2-month-old infant and two other children aged 2 and 11 years were in an SUV during a high-speed chase that stretched for miles Friday, court documents state.

According to the charging documents, the children weren’t secured by car seats or seat belts as Benjamin Ferrer Jr., 24, was driving at speeds of more than 50 mph, running red lights, narrowly avoiding collisions and nearly hitting a pedestrian.

Ferrer has been charged in the Superior Court of Guam with child abuse, criminal trespass, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and eluding a police officer.

The chase started when police spotted Ferrer in Sinajana, driving a Toyota Highlander that he was briefly allowed to use – only to buy drinks – but ended up not returning, the magistrate's complaint filed against Ferrer says.

When police signaled Ferrer to stop, he sped away.

Ferrer evaded police through Mangilao, taking Route 15, and then turning to Marine Corps Drive, where he led police through Dededo and then toward Latte Heights in Mangilao.

More than eight police cars chased the SUV in Dededo. Traffic on both north- and southbound lanes came to a standstill as GPD stopped vehicles to set up some sort of roadblock. Ferrer ignored them and drove through.

The chase ended on Fausto Pangelinan Street near Latte Heights. Ferrer abandoned the car and tried to flee on foot.

An arresting officer told Ferrer he could have killed someone during the chase, and that Ferrer has been told, repeatedly, to get his life on track. "How many times? How many times, already?" the officer asked.

Ferrer’s record dates back to a 2013 aggravated assault and robbery case. Since then, he’s been arrested in cases involving theft, burglary, fraudulent use of credit cards, reckless driving and criminal mischief.