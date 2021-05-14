Kids start getting vaccinated: 'I just wanted to be safe'

Within hours of Thursday's opening of COVID-19 vaccines to 12- to 15-year-olds, some adolescents were already getting their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and other families are now making plans.

"I just wanted to be safe," 12-year-old Javier Fathal said, shortly after getting his first Pfizer dose with his father James by his side.

Javier Fathal, of Mangilao, was the first in the 12-to-15 age bracket to get a shot at the University of Guam Calvo Field House on Thursday, according to the Guam National Guard.

The father told his son to close his eyes and be brave as the shot was administered. Javier did both. Seconds later, he was up for his 15-minute post-shot observation.

Outside of UOG, other vaccination clinics have opened up to accommodate this new age group.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, chief medical officer of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, on Thursday confirmed that vaccination for 12- to 15-year-olds is "effective immediately."

That was shortly after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed "the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and its use in 12- through 15-year-old adolescents."

The Pfizer vaccine was initially authorized in the U.S. for people 16 and older.

"We are getting reports of a large amount of eager parents wanting to get their adolescent children vaccinated," Cabrera told The Guam Daily Post.

This paves the way for more students to get the shot in time for the next school year.

For the government, it's a big step toward reaching 80% herd immunity, when 100,000 of Guam's population are fully vaccinated, by July 21.

"Getting adolescents vaccinated means their faster return to social activities and can provide parents and caregivers peace of mind knowing their family is protected," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement Thursday after adopting the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' endorsement of the vaccine use for the 12-15 age group.

This also comes shortly after three young Guam students from three different schools tested positive for COVID-19.

Making plans

Ashley Arceo, a mother of four, said she would want her two children ages 13 and 15 get vaccinated so they can be better protected, especially when they start a new school year.

Arceo, 38, said it was her own kids who initially told her they would want to get vaccinated "because they're afraid of COVID."

"I think that eventually it would be like a requirement in school to get vaccinated," she said in an interview while getting her second dose of Pfizer, together with her 16-year-old daughter, Arrianne.

Eric Mendoza, 44, said he would make sure that his oldest, a 12-year-old daughter, gets vaccinated "so she can be better protected from this virus."

"She goes to school. My wife already tested positive for COVID and she will get vaccinated. We want everyone in the family to get vaccinated, except of course our very young ones because they're not allowed yet. We have a 6-month-old, a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old," the father of four said, as he was getting his second Pfizer dose.

But not all parents on Guam shared the sentiment.

Some told The Guam Daily Post they remain hesitant to get their children vaccinated because of lingering doubts about the effectiveness of the vaccine and its possible side effects.

'Talk to your doctor'

Capt. Denise Chargualaf, medical commander for Joint Task Force 671 with the Guam National Guard, said as a parent herself, she understands the hesitation of parents about getting their children vaccinated, but she said there's a way to address this.

"I think the best thing a parent can do is get out there, do your research, go and talk to your family doctor (or) pediatrician to give you sound medical advice as to the positive effect that this vaccine can have, not only for your children's health but also for the health of everybody," she said.

As for the UOG vaccination clinic, she said the Guam National Guard is ready and able to provide the vaccine for the younger group.

Chargualaf said as a parent of a 13-year-old, she feels "very strongly" about giving her daughter the choice of whether she wants to get vaccinated because over the past year, she's been aware of the impacts of COVID-19.

"Giving her that option of deciding what to do – whether or not she wants the vaccine – is something that I feel all kids should be able to do, because then they'd be able to feel like they can make a meaningful contribution, although small, I guess, to the success of our island how well we can get through COVID together," Chargualaf said.

The Joint Information Center also released the following guidelines:

Minors 12 to 17 years old may only receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, as the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not recommended for individuals below the age of 18.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and provide government-issued identification to validate the child's age. Birth certificates are allowed.

The parent or legal guardian will also be required to sign a consent form on behalf of the minor to receive the vaccine.

All residents 18 or older are eligible for all three vaccine brands.

Adults continue to get vaccinated

While vaccination opened up to younger people on Thursday, adults continue to get their shots for the first time.

Among them was David Gogue, 33, whose household of five had all tested positive for COVID-19.

"The only symptoms I got were high fever and coughing," he said. "I am the first one to get vaccinated, and the others will also be getting theirs soon."

Gogue said his father got it the worst when they all tested positive for COVID-19.

"He was hospitalized," Gogue said. "We all wanted to get vaccinated so we don't have to get sick from it again like what we experienced before."

Where to get vaccinated

JIC updated its vaccination schedule to accommodate those who are 12 to 15 years old:

May 14-15, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., UOG Calvo Field House

May 14, Friday, 9 to 11 a.m., for the homeless population, at Ypao Beach main pavilion

May 14, Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., for the general population, at Ypao Beach main pavilion

May 14, Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo

May 15, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., old Tiyan carnival grounds, drive-thru vaccination

May 19, Wednesday, 9 am. to 1 p.m., DPHSS Southern Region Community Heath Center in Inalåhan

May 20, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Astumbo Senior Citizens Center in Dededo

May 21, Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center

May 22, Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m., Yigo Gym

May 24, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., John F. Kennedy High School gym in Tamuning

May 25, Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m., Hyatt Regency Guam Grand Ballroom in Tumon

(Kevin Milan contributed to this report.)