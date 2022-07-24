Kilian takes charge of NAVFAC Pacific

Rear Admiral Jeffery J. Kilian has took charge of the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific on July 22, he relieved Rear Adm. Dean A. VanderLey as Commander.

Kilian was welcomed to his new command during a change of command ceremony at its headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii by NAVFAC Commander and Chief of Civil Engineers Rear Adm. John W. Korka.

“I want to ensure you that when the Navy selected Admiral Kilian for this new position, we knew exactly what we were doing,” Korka said. “He is no stranger to the NAVFAC business. He is an intelligent, passionate and committed leader who will take you to new heights. His experience has prepared him perfectly. This command and community are in strong capable hands.”

Kilian is a familiar face within the NAVFAC community, most recently he served as the Chief of Staff for NAVFAC Headquarters. He also served as the Commanding Officer of NAVFAC Europe Africa Central, Executive Officer at NAVFAC Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, and Operations Officer at NAVFAC Southeast. He previously commanded Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 and was Commodore for 30th Naval Construction Regiment leading the Pacific Fleet Seabees according to the NAVFAC Pacific release.

Kilian wsa honored to take charge, noting that the position is a privilege one that only few are selected for.

“It is an honor to be here today,” said Kilian. “The privilege of command is granted to very few and I am humbled to be given the opportunity to lead this fine organization. We are in a pivotal moment in the history of our nation and the United States Navy and NAVFAC Pacific must be prepared to support the Navy’s mission in the Asia-Pacific region with steadfast determination and dedication."

Kilian assumed command of more than 9,000 military and civilian personnel across seven Echelon IV commands and public works and construction offices in over 40 locations across the Indo-Pacific theater. Kilian will also serve as the U.S. Pacific Fleet Civil Engineer.

Korka also praised VenderLey for his leadership, noting the Navy had "the right officer at the helm."

“It is important that we pause to say thank you to your commander for his outstanding performance while in command,” Korka said. “During his watch, Admiral VanderLey exhibited superb leadership, unmatched engineering and acquisition expertise, and an unrelenting commitment to mission success.”

VanderLey meanwhile spoke highly of his successor.

“I can think of no better officer to take the helm at NAVFAC Pacific,” said VanderLey. “Jeff is an accomplished and experienced leader with multiple major commands under his belt. He is supremely competent, an outstanding leader and brings expeditionary experience commanding a Seabee Regiment in the Pacific. You are the right officer at the right time for the challenges that NAVFAC Pacific and the Pacific Fleet will face going forward.”