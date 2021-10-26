A reading and a writing workshop featuring Kinalamten Gi Pasifiku: Insights from Oceania kicks off today.

I Hagan Famalåo’an Guåhan, Inc. created the series after receiving a grant from the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

Kinalamten Gi Pasifiku, published in 2017 by Ta Tuge Mo’na, features over 35 authors and artists writers from Guåhan and the Pacific region. It's a production of the 2016 Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture in Guam.

The three-part series kicked off on Oct. 23 with a reading by Terry Perez, Kisha Borja Quichocho, and Megan Taitague. The reading can be watched and listened to online at https://www.facebook.com/haganguahan.

The programs continues with the following schedule:

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• Oct. 30: Reading from 10:30 a.m. to noon via Zoom and Facebook Live, featuring Terilynn Francisco and Siobhon McManus;

• Nov. 20: Writing workshop with author Terry Perez, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Nov. 20.

Participants are asked to attend the first two reading events in advance of this workshop. Space is limited and registration is required.

IHFG is also giving away a limited supply of free copies of the book to participants. Register at: https://bit.ly/IHFG_Book. For more information, email haganguahan@gmail.com.