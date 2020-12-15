Another Christmas tree will be set up and decorated at the Silver Stars Park in Mangilao to replace the tree that was stolen hours after the village held its lighting ceremony.

"We were able to receive another Christmas tree. Actually, we have two more on the way," said Marvin Francisco, Mangilao Mayor's Office administrative assistant. "We were excited. I was really thankful. I was really grateful that our people have reached out. The flood of gratefulness, kindness, love. ... They wanted to help out."

The donations came one day after social media posts circulated that the village's Christmas tree was stolen from the park over the weekend.

"We found it the morning after our tree lighting. At about 7 o'clock in the morning, the tree was missing," he said. "We were really saddened. We worked hard to try to provide this little bit of cheer during this COVID time."

The park is located next to the Santa Teresita Catholic Church.

Francisco said a number of other holiday decoration thefts were reported in Santa Rita and Agat over the weekend.

In the meantime, he said, they aren't trying to punish whoever took off with the tree.

"We won't ask for it back. We won't send them to jail or anything like that. We want them to approach us and let us know what's going on so we can provide a meal, maybe get some kids stuff," he said. "We can't always think negative. We have to just look at the brighter side of everything. Sometimes people are embarrassed to ask for help, or maybe they just don't have any way to get around and they saw the tree. We hope that they enjoy their Christmas."

He adds that the holiday decorations have been donated to the mayor's office over the years.