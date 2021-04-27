Kindness lifts spirits of school robotics team after burglary

A school break-in last Friday could have ruined an upcoming competition for the L.P. Untalan Middle School's underwater robotics team. But Good Samaritans have helped to ensure the students can continue to compete.

Early Friday morning, thieves targeted the middle school, forcing their way into several classrooms. Teacher Bernie Gumataotao said the underwater robotics team's classroom was among the areas targeted.

"I believe they entered in through the window into my classroom. And so when walking in that day, I was told that my classroom was broken into before I even entered my room," said Gumataotao.

Gumataotao teaches Pre-Advanced Placement math and is also the head coach for the robotics team in the upcoming competition.

"When I entered my room, I saw that there are things on the floor that weren't there last Friday," said Gumataotao.

When Gumataotao took a closer look, she realized the robotics team's tool bag and tools were missing. She said the thieves didn't take the laptops and iPads.

"Well there were several power tools, there was a soldering gun, a drill, wrenches, ratchet set, hammers, things like that…I estimated it roughly being anywhere from $250 to almost $400," said Gumataotao.

Most of those tools were donated by the College Pathway when the school's robotics program began two years ago, she said.

Shawn Fabian, Reanne Marquez and Daren Conception make up the school's robotics team that will soon compete. Gumataotao said these eighth-graders felt disheartened when they found out their tools were gone.

"They felt really bad, and their thoughts were, 'why would they want to take tools and why would they break into a school?' You know, desperate times, people are desperate to find money and things like that, and so they do crazy things," said Gumataotao.

The students were working on an underwater remote-operated vehicle similar to a mini-submarine for a competition in two weeks.

"They've been working at it since mid-March and so they were putting the final touches on it, they were trying to finish up the hydraulic arm to attach, they were going to attach those things to work on it but they're unable to attach the arm back on because there aren't any tools," said Gumataotao.

Good Samaritans soon lifted the students' spirits. Gumataotao said members of the community stepped up to save the day after learning about the break-in at a Parent Teacher Association meeting held Friday evening.

"One of the parents of the kids, Ms. Guerrero, said they wanted to go ahead and give a monetary donation so that we can replace the tools as soon as possible so we could continue with the competition, said Gumataotao.

UMS students Aniyah and Ayden Benevente and Guam Education Board Members Maria Gutierrez and Lourdes Benevente presented their donations Monday morning, brightening the robotics team's day.

"They are so appreciative of the donations ... they will be able to replace the tools ... and they can work on their remote-operated vehicle to make it functional before the competition starts," said Gumataotao.

The robotics team received a total of $400 in monetary donations. Gumataotao said the students thank the donors for their kindness, generosity and support.