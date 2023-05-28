More information about what the endangered sihek needs to thrive in the wild could be gleaned from the introduction of an “experimental” population on the remote Palmyra Atoll.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service this May handed down a decision to approve the placement of a population of the birds, also known as the Guam kingfisher, at Palmyra.

Birds are expected to touch down on the atoll as early as this summer or August, according to Anthony Tornito, a biologist with the Department of Agriculture’s Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources.

It's a long, 3,647-mile flight to Palmyra from Guam, where the sihek was exclusively found in the tropical forests prior to 1988. Sihek, along with almost all other forest birds of Guam, had their populations decimated by the accidental introduction of the invasive brown tree snake.

The sihek is now extinct in the wild and its population is managed exclusively at a breeding facility maintained by Guam’s wildlife division and 24 stateside Association of Zoos and Aquariums facilities.

Tornito said that there’s a “sense of urgency” to find a place to put the sihek in the wild.

“When animals are kept in captivity for such a long time, from, I guess, a human perspective and a science perspective, these animals can lose, like, their ability to nurture their young,” he said.

“Sometimes in, in captivity, they're provided with nest boxes for nesting material. In the wild, they don't really have those things. … So, if we continue to go the captive route, we just don't want these animals to lose their instincts or their behavior to care for their young.”

Species that exist in captivity for too long need to be reintroduced to the wild in order to continue to survive, Tornito said.

According to a final rule from the Fish and Wildlife Service about the Palmyra population, the high number of brown tree snakes in Guam makes a native reintroduction infeasible right now.

“Tools to manage brown tree snakes at a landscape level are beginning to be deployed, but it will take time before these tools are effective enough for the reintroduction of sihek on Guam,” the document states.

“We anticipate significant declines in sihek population that threaten the species' viability before reintroduction to Guam could occur,” the document states.

While Palmyra Atoll is estimated to support up to 15 breeding pairs of the sihek, and no known predators of the bird exist there, the newly introduced birds will not be expected to survive there permanently.

The reintroduction is labeled “experimental” and “non-essential.”

In the words of Tornito, “They’re not going to be a forever population. So they're not expected to live there, or it’s not vital to the continuation (of the species) for them to stay on Palmyra Atoll.”

Instead, the released population will give conservation workers and scientists valuable data about how the sihek behaves in the wild and, hopefully, what can be done to reintroduce them into the wild one day.

“What we know are captive behaviors,” Tornito said, adding that some things as simple as how long the birds live outside of captivity, or what food they might eat besides geckos and beetle larvae that their keepers give to them, are still unknown.

“Them being on Palmyra will give us a chance to really study how they interact in the wild,” he said.

The naturally carnivorous birds were an important part of the local ecology before their extinction in the wild, according to Tornito. More information about how they would fit back into that niche – and help control things like the pesky gecko and insect populations — could come to light.

But saving the population of sihek is valuable for more than just their space in the animal kingdom, Tornito said. For one, “They’re very beautiful. The male and female are striking; their colors are just captivating.”

Then, there’s the cultural value.

“The female sihek was in a legend. A taotaomo’na turned this woman in the village into a sihek because she was very loud,” Tornito said with a laugh.

“And that's the big thing about these species being gone from the landscape, is that when we lose these things, we lose their importance on the CHamoru landscape,” Tornito said.

Helping to get the population back into the wild on Guam one day, “I think this is probably the greatest honor,” he said.