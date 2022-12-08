Former senator and current talk show host Bob Klitzkie is taking issue with the reactions from one government agency on his demands for public documents.

Klitzkie spoke to The Guam Daily Post following comments made during a board meeting of the Port Authority of Guam, where general manager Rory Respicio claimed it was “disconcerting” that the agency received messages from Klitzkie alleging the Port's responses to the demands were in violation of local law.

“If you think I'm not complying, take me to court and let the judge say that I'm not complying. But he doesn't get to say that I'm not complying and using it for his own political agenda,” Respicio said during a Nov. 30 meeting.

That approach to local transparency laws didn’t sit well with Klitzkie, who stressed that court challenges favor, at least financially, the government that charged itself to comply with citizen demands for public documents.

“Tough talk from Rory, (who’s) represented by government counsel at no cost to him whatsoever. He knows that it cost me over $10,000 to take Michael Borja to court. And it took over a year to get enforcement of my (Sunshine Reform Act of 1999) demand to him,” Klitzkie said, referencing a previous successful court challenge to get documents illegally denied by the previous gubernatorial administration. “So ‘take me to court’ is a good place to hide.”

Under a Guam law, called the Sunshine Reform Act of 1999 or Freedom of Information Act, residents have the right to demand and inspect public documents.

A process laid out in the statute, however, lists certain documents that may, but are not required to be, disclosed to the public. These documents include those related to pending litigation, security procedures, tax collections, library circulation, test questions, personal home addresses, telephone numbers and medical or personnel files that may result in an “unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.”

The law gives agency directors discretion over whether to release these files but doesn’t mandate their secrecy. In fact, the statute guides the government on how it can release these documents in the event exempted information is included.

“If the records being requested partially contain information exempted from disclosure by this chapter or by another law, the agency shall redact the exempt information only and release the non-exempt information in the records, citing the exemptions in law that require the information to be redacted,” the law states.

If, however, the records “in whole” contain information “not disclosable,” the agency must notify the requesting person of this fact, typically within four working days, and cite the statutory exemptions that apply. The law also does not require any government agency to create documents that do not already exist at the time of the demand.

“If this continues, is there recourse? Is there recourse that if it's not going to stop or recourse taken if it's proven that this is a form of harassment?” Conchita Taitano, a member of the PAG board, asked Respicio during the recent meeting.

Again, the approach toward handling public document requests earned an objection from Klitzkie, who is also an attorney and former judge.

“Is this why we appoint people to boards and commissions - to take on private citizens pursuing a right that's prescribed by statute? I don't think so. And when someone says, ‘This in an official capacity,’ you can't help but think that the idea here is to provide a chilling effect so that others who are aware of the statement are not going to do the same thing,” he told the Post.

The records Klitzkie requested relate to a settlement between the PAG and Frank “Ko” San Nicolas, a port officer who was reinstated with back pay following a settlement of his Civil Service Commission case. San Nicolas, initially terminated by the agency when charged with criminal sexual conduct, was given his job back after juries found him not guilty in two separate trials.

Klitzkie said, particularly, he was looking for records that explain how a $40,000 attorney’s fee figure, which was also paid out in San Nicolas’ settlement, was calculated and justified.

“What (Respicio) sent was a check for $40,000 showing that they had paid (attorney Joaquin “Jay” Arriola Jr.). That's not the same thing. So I wrote back and said, ‘You're in violation of the Sunshine law. You didn't send the papers.’”

It was only during the board meeting, Klitzkie said, that it was explained the requested documents didn’t exist.

“If he said that in the beginning, that would have been it. You can't send what you want to send. You have to send what's demanded. So that was what that's about. You know, on this idea of who gets to enforce the Sunshine law, obviously, it's the person who demands the public records,” he said, later adding, “It’s up to the demander - the citizen - to determine what follows next. It's not up to (Respicio) to say, ‘Well, I didn't send it, so take me to court.’”