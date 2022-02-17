Former Sen. Robert Klitzkie has motioned to file an amicus curiae brief, a legal brief by someone who is not a party to a case, in the quarantine procurement lawsuit filed by the Office of the Attorney General.

Through the lawsuit, the OAG is seeking clarification from the courts on the Guam procurement law as applied to the governor's acquisition of quarantine facilities, and the validity of the procurement law during a public health emergency in light of the Emergency Health Powers Act and the governor's order declaring an emergency.

Klitzkie is represented by attorney Douglas Moylan.

"There is no defendant or respondent in the AG’s suit; he sued four contracts," Klitzkie stated in a release, referring to the four agreements for quarantine sites listed as defendants in the OAG's case.

"There is no case or controversy. Because there is no case or controversy and no defendant or respondent, the Superior Court lacks jurisdiction but there is no party before the court to raise this challenge. Thus, my motion to file amicus curiae or as a friend of the court," Klitzkie said.

The OAG suit is attempting to gain clarity with regard to findings in the Office of Public Accountability audit on the procurement of quarantine and isolation facilities.

Despite a May 2021 Supreme Court of Guam opinion holding that the governor has broad authority to establish, maintain and operate quarantine stations, the OPA in July 2021 issued an audit with the legal finding that the governor did not have authority to procure quarantine facilities and that her Emergency Health Powers Act authority was limited by the Guam procurement law, the OAG has stated.

The governor's office secured four facilities at a cost totaling about $2.5 million.

The initial four facilities were the Pacific Star Resort & Spa, Days Inn, Wyndham Garden Guam and Hotel Santa Fe Guam, files state.

Klitzkie's motion to file an amicus curiae brief highlights the "salient aspect" of the OPA audit as the section on a potential conflict of interest involving the former legal counsel of the Office of the Governor. Haig Huynh was the counsel at the time, and he is also the governor's son-in-law.

It appeared there was a potential conflict having Huynh in charge of the initial procurement while his immediate family had a financial interest in one of the awarded hotels, which was published by local media, the report stated.

"The gravamen of the AG’s 'complaint' is that the public auditor’s report ... is wrong and that the governor violated no laws," Klitzkie stated in his release.

"The 'complaint' completely ignores this part of the public auditor’s report," he added, pointing to the section on the potential conflict of interest.

The amicus curiae motion states that the AG must either take legal action against a government official who has or will break the law, find that no law was broken, or decide that a law has been broken and choose not to prosecute under his discretion.

The OAG lawsuit does none of that and seeks that the court provide a legal opinion so that the AG can act or not act upon a specific set of facts with the court's decision as its primary guidance, the motion added.

"Petitioner's action entangles the Judiciary of Guam in issuing a legal opinion in this and future cases that petitioner will use either to: (i) find no wrongdoing on the part of the chief executive because the court 'says so' or to (ii) take action against the chief executive for wrongdoing," the motion stated in its conclusion.

That is not the role of the judiciary, nor should the judiciary allow itself to be used as "an instrumentality" of the OAG, the motion continued.

"If the court allows the action to continue, it forebodes many more artfully pleaded actions by the petitioner violating the separation of powers between our branches of government. The AG must either civilly and/or criminally prosecute wrongdoing, not prosecute because there's no wrongdoing, or simply defer prosecution of wrongdoing without the involvement of the judicial branch," it added.