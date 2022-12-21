Klitzkie: Port actions void since discussions were not on agenda

The decisions and actions ratified in a Nov. 30 meeting of the Port Authority of Guam board of directors are being called into question by a former lawmaker, who is asserting discussion about his demands for public information amount to a violation of law that voids any approvals made during the meeting.

Bob Klitzkie, a former senator and judge who now hosts a weekday radio talk show, shared with The Guam Daily Post his legal analysis sent to PAG General Manager Rory Respicio.

At issue is a relatively new law that requires all agencies, boards and commissions to publicize adequately the topics to be brought up during government meetings.

“Notices must contain the agenda of matters to be discussed at the respective meeting. Agenda items must be in sufficient detail to put the public on notice as to what is to be discussed,” the law mandates, as cited by Klitzkie in his email to Respicio.

According to Klitzkie, the law was not followed by the port’s board, which discussed at length the talk show host’s repeated dealings with Respicio over demands for public documents, including guidance given on the matter by legal counsel, and whether the back-and-forth responses amounted to “harassment,” according to PAG board member Conchita Taitano.

"The agenda is devoid of any mention of the (Freedom of Information Act), the Sunshine Act, cease and desist orders, Robert Klitzkie, etc.,” Klitzkie wrote.

Because of this omission, Klitzkie now is asserting all official actions approved or disapproved during that meeting are nullified, citing another provision in the recently enacted law that provides that any "action of a public agency taken at a meeting is void and of no effect if the public agency failed to comply with the public notice of agenda matters to be discussed pursuant (to this chapter) or failed to comply with the broadcasting requirement pursuant to … this chapter.”

When reached for comment, Respicio disputed the former lawmaker’s legal conclusion.

“It’s unbelievable that Klitzkie will make this suggestion, given that he is a lawyer and how I’m able to see that his argument flatlines as soon as he makes it, because I’m not a lawyer,” the PAG general manager said. “His allegations are baseless, as we have complied and disclosed all documents requested in our possession and in accordance with this Sunshine Act and that I continue to be guided by our Port’s counsel.”

‘Obvious intention’

But Sen. Joanne Brown, a former port general manager and the author of the law invoked by Klitzkie, confirms the statute was enacted so residents would “not be surprised” by any discussions that lead to official actions by government agencies and boards.

“The obvious intention is to make sure the general public is informed,” she told the Post, clarifying that she did not attend or watch the Nov. 30 PAG board meeting.

Other agencies, however, have had to redo votes since the law was enacted, when faced with either challenges or legal advice that their meetings were not properly noticed. Agendas that did not detail what topics are included in the “old business” or “new business” portions of meetings have been reasons an agency was considered to be noncompliant with the law.

“If there was a significant matter that required discussion, you would think it would be included in the agenda,” Brown said.

According to the Republican lawmaker, during the course of meetings she has seen, unexpected items or items not included on the agenda have been handled properly by other GovGuam entities.

“Sometimes it’s brought up briefly, and they table it for their next meeting. Things come up between when an agenda goes out. But at the end of the day, if it was a matter for the board to discuss, (Respicio) should have included it on the agenda.”

Brown said she’s “hoping” more agencies become aware of the provisions of the law, to prevent actions from being voided.