Former senator and talk radio host Robert Klitzkie has been attempting to obtain documents from the Port Authority of Guam for several months now, all stemming from a comment about Port General Manager Rory Respicio being "prohibited" from speaking on personnel matters.

Klitzkie contends that law does not bar Respicio from disclosing records on personnel matters, but that he does not want to.

Respicio, meanwhile, stated to Klitzkie that he is not deliberately withholding documents, but is following Port counsel's legal advice, which is that personnel and internal review documents are not subject to disclosure.

Respicio was asked in June to provide an update on the agency's administrative review of allegations that Port police officers were involved in prohibited gambling activities, an issue other agencies were dealing with at the time.

He stated that the Port completed its internal review and administrative action was taken, but because it was a personnel matter, the Port was "prohibited from further comment on the matter."

Shortly after, Klitzkie requested records that outlined that prohibition, and in response, Respicio cited the section of Guam's Sunshine Law that speaks to limitations to the right of inspection.

This provision states that nothing in the law "shall be construed to require disclosure of" certain records, including records of investigations, and personnel, medical or similar files for which disclosure would "constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy."

But Klitzkie noted that the word "prohibited" was absent from the language and stated that if Respicio could not provide the statutory language prohibiting him from speaking on the disciplinary matters, that the general manager "might want to clear the record."

Several other exchanges and requests followed, including a request for internal review records on the gambling allegations, culminating to letters to the Port board. At one point, a frustrated Respicio told Klitzkie that "enough was enough" and to take him to court.

"It’s not for you to decide if anyone is in violation of what you have determined to be a violation. You must stop your bully tactics," Respicio stated.

Can't be forced, but not prohibited

Klitzkie's ultimate position is that the Sunshine Law's limitation on inspection makes it so an agency head cannot be forced to disclose the outlined records. But it's "a long way short of prohibited," he told the Guam Daily Post.

"If you read all of (the limitation's section), again you come back to the conclusion that it's discretionary ... (Respicio) didn't disclose it because he didn't want to, and to me, that's what this is all about," Klitzkie said.

As he continued with his requests, the Port would eventually announce that it was seeking potential action against Sen. Joanne Brown over retroactive pay raises she received when she worked as the Port general manager. Klitzkie raised this issue in letters to the Port board.

"When it deals with misconduct in his agency, (Respicio) can't talk about because it's a 'personnel matter.' But when it's Joanne Brown, he can't stop talking about it," Klitzkie told the Post.

Port legal counsel Christine Claveria wrote to Port board members on Dec. 23 addressing Kltizkie's statements. In addition to reiterating arguments that the requested documents were not subject to disclosure, Claveria would state that the issue involving Brown was related to "illegal retroactive salary increases" and Guam law requires that all information regarding salary should be public record.

"Well, this isn't about salary according to Rory's own press releases. This is about illegal activity," Klitzkie said.

Respicio had stated in his exchanges with Klitzkie that his position is firm on statutory prohibitions on disclosures and he expected Klitzkie to elevate the matter to the courts for a judge to decide. Klitzkie did win a Sunshine Act related lawsuit against former Department of Land Management Director Michael Borja in 2017.

But Klitzkie noted in letters to Respicio and the board that the judicial route would come at a cost to him while Respicio would be represented by counsel.

"For Rory who would be represented by government counsel the litigation route has to be extremely attractive if he’s opposed to transparence," he stated in a letter to the Port board.

Klitzkie said he is now waiting on the board to react to this matter but he is keeping his options open.

"This is not my responsibility, this is the board's and Rory's responsibility," Klitzkie said. "I'm just the messenger here pointing out, 'Hey, you can't do that.'"