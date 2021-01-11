Klitzkie submits latest disclosure request

Former Sen. Bob Klitzkie is doubling down on demands for recent performance evaluations of in-house counsels, conducted by the Consolidated Commission on Utilities.

Klitzkie initially requested disclosure of the evaluation of Guam Waterworks Authority legal counsel Kelly Clark, but was denied.

CCU Chairman Joey Duenas stated that the evaluation is not releasable under the limitation of the right to inspection, which holds that disclosures are not required for personnel, medical or similar files, "the disclosure of which would constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy."

Klitzkie responded, arguing that Guam law does not prohibit the commission from releasing the evaluation and that Duenas could not reject the request on his own, as that should be a commission decision.

He chided commissioners in another letter to the CCU Wednesday, recommending that they should study "telepathy, astrology, numerology, divination and haruspicy," if the CCU is to maintain its position regarding Klitzkie's demand for performance evaluations.

An independent counsel was brought on to advise the CCU on open government and disclosure policies following controversy from a November 2018 meeting in which salaries for top utility officials were discussed behind closed doors, in violation of law. That included salaries for GPA and GWA legal counsels, although all salary adjustments were later rescinded.

In December 2020, the CCU completed it first evaluation since the November 2018 meeting, applying various changes, including a public evaluation of the power and water utility general managers. The evaluations of in-house legal counsels, chief financial officers and the CCU board secretary were kept private by default, but can be released with their concurrence, as per the CCU rules.

There were no salary increases following the recent evaluation.

Klitzkie summarized the independent counsel's advice to the CCU to be that performance evaluations are not public; disclosure of in-house counsel evaluations could lead to "astronomically high" damages; that Guam's Sunshine Law prohibits disclosure of in-house counsel evaluations; and that salary increases cannot be based on a satisfactory performance evaluation.

Klitzkie stated that the CCU's independent counsel should explain why performance evaluations don't relate to public business and how a commissioner taking part in a proper meeting could be liable "for astronomical anything."

He also argued that Guam law does not prohibit an agency from disclosing anything but only permits the nondisclosure of certain types of records.

Klitzkie also stated that unless the CCU wanted to state that there is no correlation between performance and salary, the only sensible interpretation is that performance evaluations are included when considering the types of conversations that are meant to be public when discussing salaries.

"It's a better alternative than haruspicy," he added, referring to the ancient practice of divination by means of inspecting animal entrails.

Klitzkie demanded the recent performance evaluations of in-house counsels, and documentation showing "astronomical damages" against commissioners the last time evaluations were disclosed through the Sunshine Act and any related documents.