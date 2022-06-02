While an effort to have the United States Supreme Court overturn a series of court decisions referred to as the Insular Cases is picking up steam, a former Guam senator, judge and current talk show host is concerned advocates for the change are not considering negative outcomes resulting from the legal move.

On Wednesday, Neil Weare, president and founder of Equally American, announced that eight amicus, or “friend of the court” briefs have been filed, calling on the court to consider a case known as Fitisemanu v. United States to be the legal vehicle to overturn the case law.

That case challenges a divided appeals court reversal of a prior judicial ruling that found people born in American Samoa have birthright citizenship. Current federal law recognizes the people of American Samoa as U.S. “nationals,” not citizens. Lawyers and politicians opposing the decision argue it could be used to deny and revoke citizenship of those in America’s other unincorporated territories.

“It is rare these days to see people from different political or ideological backgrounds agreeing on anything. So we are encouraged to see both Republicans and Democrats, conservatives and liberals, come together to support turning the page on the Insular Cases and the colonial framework they established,” Weare stated.

Treating unincorporated territories differently from states is permitted because the U.S. Constitution doesn’t universally apply to Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and American Samoa, according to rulings that are a part of the Insular Cases.

This legal principle has been used since the cases were brought up in the early 1900s, as the basis for limiting or denying the territories’ participation in the federal government and the programs it creates. It can also mean that international treaties between allied countries and the United States don’t automatically apply to America’s insular areas.

Those who directly developed the new amicus briefs, or signed on in support, include current and former elected officials from the territories, including Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas, Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and former Lt. Gov. Kaleo Moylan.

Citizenship scholars, including professors at multiple law schools, argue in their briefs that the Supreme Court should recognize the Constitution’s guarantee of birthright citizenship extends to people born in U.S. territories.

“As a matter of original understanding, it is clear that the Fourteenth Amendment guarantees a right to U.S. citizenship to people born in U.S. territories. And it is long past time that the Supreme Court dispel any doubts to the contrary,” said Michael Ramsey, professor of law at the University of San Diego.

Uniquely Guam provisions at risk

But the Insular Cases have a positive side that will be lost if they’re struck down, according to Bob Klitzkie, a former judge and senator who now hosts a weekday afternoon talk show.

While a lot of discussion centers around the limitations borne from the case law, and certain phrases included in the century-old record, Klitzkie argues that the Insular Cases are why territories like Guam benefit from unique policies on taxation, wages and immigration.

“American Samoa’s upper house of their congress is chosen by chiefs. Their land tenure is not like ours,” Klitzkie said, stressing that elected members of the territory’s government have come out in opposition to the case.

“So I conclude that no one who is an American Samoan wants birthright citizenship except three people living in Utah,” he said.

Territories like American Samoa and the CNMI are able to elect their lawmakers outside of the American, “one man, one vote,” legal principle, and are able to restrict land ownership based on ancestry because the Insular Cases show that constitutional rights on voting and property do not apply there. This “tremendous benefit” and others will be lost if the cases are overturned, he asserted.

“Even self-determination is at risk. Should Guam be subjected to the Constitution (wholly), the only way forward allowed by the Constitution would be to become a state. It doesn’t allow for a possession to become independent directly,” Klitzkie said.

Guam specifically could lose its duty-free tax status, the revenue from income taxes for military personnel and federal employees, and a visa-waiver program tailored just for the island. Residents would be subject to paying federal income taxes for the first time, which would result in local leaders either dramatically slashing the government of Guam’s budget, or raising local taxes dramatically to replace money that used to be deposited into our local treasury.

'Rooted in offensive racial stereotypes'

But for those opposed to the Insular Cases, one of the reasons it should be struck down is to address the American legacy of denying constitutional rights to citizens based on race.

“Retired federal and local judges from Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands argue that the Supreme Court should overrule the Insular Cases because they are ‘rooted in offensive racial stereotypes’ and, based on their experiences, are ‘unworkable in application,’” Equally American’s release stated. “Further, they emphasize that Supreme Court action is needed ‘to ensure that no judge serving in the territories will ever again be forced to apply a precedent that assumes that he or she belongs to a sub-class deserving of fewer constitutional protections.’”

Klitzkie, meanwhile, said he is still waiting for local voices, like those who speak about the harms of the Insular Cases to mainstream media and Congress, to recognize the good impacts the case law has had.

“The same wrong rap keeps coming from the same sources,” he said.