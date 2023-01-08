Kmart reopens after system glitch

Friday night customers were taken by surprise at the sight of the Kmart parking lot in Tamuning, nearly empty, as the 24-hour store closed its doors. The popular shopping destination has since reopened.

A Kmart Corp. employee arrived for their shift early Saturday morning, ready to stock shelves, but the employee told The Guam Daily Post that the store was closed to the public because of a system issue.

“Unfortunately, all systems are down right now and we are currently closed at the moment,” the employee said just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

Although it was alluded to in the community that the closure was indefinite, the employee was optimistic the issue would be resolved as expeditiously as possible understanding that customers are eager to get back to shopping at the iconic store.

“I am honestly not too sure (when), but, hopefully, soon it will open up,” the employee said.

It appears the employee was right to be optimistic, as later Saturday, around 10 a.m., The Guam Daily Post paid a visit to Kmart, which was, once again, filled with customers. Shoppers were seen leaving the store and unloading their purchases into their vehicles.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to Kmart management for comment regarding the system issue which prompted the closure. No response was provided as of press time.

Guam's Kmart is one of the last Kmart stores to remain in operation in the U.S., it is also the largest and regularly frequented by locals and tourists alike.