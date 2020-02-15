Knife attack suspect held on $10K bail

A man accused in a knife incident in Sinajana is being held in prison on $10,000 cash bail.

Tomynson Nikot, 21, has been charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony and twice with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony.

He appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Benjamin Sison on Saturday for a magistrate hearing.

According to court documents, the victims were driving along Pale Kieran Hickey Drive in Sinajana on Feb. 9 when they noticed the suspect standing in the middle of the road.

The suspect is then accused of throwing a knife into the open passenger side window of their car. The woman passenger told police she briefly saw the suspect’s face before attempting to avoid being hit by the knife. The victim was wounded on the right rear side of her head, documents state. She was treated at Naval Hospital.

Investigators reviewed video surveillance that captured the alleged incident that led authorities to the suspect.

Nikot also has eight prior arrests, most of which were alcohol-related, listed in prison records between 2017 and 2020.

The woman was able to identify her attacker during a lineup, however, the driver had separately identified a different person as the suspect, documents state.

Nikot is scheduled back in court on Feb. 25.

He was arrested on charges of underage consumption of alcohol, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct in April 2017 and again in May 2017.

In June 2017, he was arrested for assault, family violence, underage consumption of alcohol, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and resisting arrest. Nikot was arrested in April 2018 on charges of retail theft, conspiracy and underage consumption of alcohol.

He was again picked up by police in July 2018 in charges of retail theft, conspiracy and guilty by complicity and had an outstanding bench warrant in the court for his previous cases.

In May 2019, he was arrested on charges of being a minor in possession of alcohol, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Prison records show he was also arrested in August 2019 for assault, public drunkenness and being a minor in possession, use and purchase of tobacco products.

He had just been released from prison on Jan. 8 after being arrested last November on charges of retail theft, obstructing government functions, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, prison records state.