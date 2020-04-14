Knife fight forces soup kitchen to reduce services

A fight broke out between several men at the Homeless soup kitchen in Hagåtña on Wednesday, April 8.

"One of the men drew a knife, endangering the lives of those present," a press release from the Archdiocese of Agana stated. It's this incident that led to the decision to adjust its program. Beginning this week, bags with about two-days of food will be provided to homeless clients three times a week: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5-5:30 p.m. during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are saddened that all our homeless clients will be impacted by this measure,” said Father Mike Crisostomo, director of the Ministry to the Homeless. “However, we cannot tolerate this type of behavior and must protect our staff and others from this dangerous and unacceptable action by some of the very people we are called to serve.”

The volunteers from the Catholic Church who helped prepare the meals and were present during the evening of the fight between homeless clients were members of the Christian Mothers.

Officials said there also had been increasing non-compliance of safety measures by some soup kitchen clients.

Previously, the soup kitchen provided hot prepared meals to clients seven days a week starting 6 p.m. The Archdiocese adjusted the service two weeks ago to provide only boxed meals while closing off its dining room in light of social distancing policies enacted due to the COVID-19. The homeless were also required to practice social distancing while standing in line and were instructed to leave the area once they picked up their meals.