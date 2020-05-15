A man accused of threatening a family in Tamuning with a knife and rebar was placed under arrest after he allegedly also attempted to fight with arresting officers.

Atanacio Rodrigo Cepeda, 25, is charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony with a special allegation of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, assault against a peace officer as a third-degree felony and resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Cepeda showed up to the victims' residence with a kitchen knife and a piece of rebar, while aggressively swinging the weapons.

He allegedly told the victims: "Call the police, they're not going to save you" and "I'm going to come back."

Authorities later spotted Cepeda in a heavily vegetated area behind the home before he allegedly lunged at one of the officers.

Other officers tried to assist, but had been taken down in the process, documents state. Cepeda continued to struggle with police and kept swinging his body.

'Ok, you got me now'

As more officers arrived, Cepeda threw the knife toward a concrete wall.

He allegedly told police, "Ok, you got me now, I quit. You guys are good."

As police collected evidence, Cepeda spat on an officer's face, documents state.

One officer received a cut to his left hand, while another was cut on his right wrist area.