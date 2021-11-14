Editor's Note: This is the second in a Sunday series that looks at breast cancer in Guam and the families who have fought and survived.

Anna Indalecio Eustaquio didn’t know her nana, breast cancer survivor Teresita Borja Indalecio, had asked her tata if he could love a woman who didn’t have breasts.

She heard the story for the first time when the two women sat down to share their journeys with The Guam Daily Post.

“I didn’t know you asked tata that,” she said, looking at her mom. “Isn’t it funny, how we both asked, not the same question but something similar?” Eustaquio asked.

Eustaquio was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014. The initial diagnosis was shared with her on the phone while she was at military training in Hawaii. She would end up going through chemotherapy, something her mom preferred not to do.

The mother and daughter are both doing well and said they hope their stories encourage other women to practice self-checks and get regular mammograms as recommended.

Women ages 40 to 44 should have the choice to start annual breast cancer screening with mammograms, according to the American Cancer Society. Women age 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year. Women 55 and older should switch to mammograms every two years, or can continue yearly screening.

Indalecio was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in her right breast in 2011 after a mammogram. She went off island and got a second opinion, which confirmed the diagnosis. At first she thought she’d only need a lumpectomy, but the radiologist and the doctor told her they had to remove her entire breast. That’s when she asked her husband the question - to which he responded: “I married you because I love you, not because of your body.”

Eustaquio smiled at her dad when she heard her mother relay that story. Indaldecio had to have a second mastectomy of her left breast in 2019 as she refused chemotherapy. Her faith served her well, as doctors in 2011 and 2019 were amazed. She was one of the rare cases when chemo was unnecessary.

In between those diagnoses is when Eustaquio would find a lump in her breast. She said as a soldier with the Army Reserve, she’s required to get annual checkups, but even outside of that, she’s conscientious about her health.

“One day I’m getting ready for work and I feel a lump. And I asked my husband … and he never noticed it either,” she said. “It was almost the size of the golf ball.”

Her doctor was off island at the time, but the bump bothered her. So she asked another doctor to check it, and was told to give it a week or two to see if it goes away on its own. In less time than that, her doctor returned and checked the bump.

“You need to go get a mammogram now,” Eustaquio said was the marching order. “I went to Guam Radiology and they asked me to wait. And next thing you know, I needed an ultrasound.”

She also would get a biopsy that same day.

“It was March 24, 2014 and I’m at military training (in Hawaii) and a doctor calls me,” she said she was stunned. She went to Tripler Medical Center and saw an oncologist.

She was scared, she admitted. And at that point, she knew a little about breast cancer but didn’t think she knew enough.

She said her first thought was she would lose her hair, which was long and thick.

“My hair was a part … of me,” she said, pointing back to her mom’s comments about losing her breast and the fear of how that effected her femininity.

Eustaquio said she lost days of sleep doing research. Her doctors wanted her to start treatment immediately in Hawaii.

But like her nana, she wanted a second opinion. She also wanted to talk to her husband. So she returned to Guam to consider her options, talk to her family, and then decide what she would do.

On April 4 she and her husband, Jerry, would then break the news to their sons, Jonah Michael and Nicolas Fiel.

“We never sugarcoated anything,” she said. “We broke the news and … for a 10 and a 13 year old they stepped up to the plate."

She got a lumpectomy, but unfortunately the cancer had spread and doctors said she needed chemotherapy.

She said her boys were included in that process as well.

“They went with me to a couple chemotherapy appointments,” she said, “I knew I was going to lose my hair … I cut my hair, first I went to shoulder length, then I went to a GI Jane cut and then finally, it was just coming out like crazy, my husband shaved it and my son recorded it.”

She said staying informed, whether it was her finding out all she could about cancer and her treatment options, was incredibly important to her. It was also incredibly important for her family as well. In keeping her children involved and educating them on what she was going through, it helped to address their fears even as it allowed them to go through the journey as a family.

Years later she looks back at the experience and says the American Cancer Society was also such a big help.

From the personal kits to keep track of everything from appointments to bills, to wigs and even small comforting items, the organization provides support for cancer patients. The Cancer Society also helps families navigate the health system and can help pay for certain expenses.

“They are amazing,” Eustaquio said. “And, like that time in Hawaii, when I was trying to find information … make sure you go to a reputable site for information so you can make those informed decisions about your health.”