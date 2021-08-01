Korea airline t'way resumes flights

The first t'way flight from Seoul, Korea since last year, arrived on Guam on Saturday.

The Guam Visitors Bureau and A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority welcomed the flight late Saturday night. The B737-800 aircraft arrived from Seoul, Korea, and brought 52 passengers to the island.

T’way is the first low-cost carrier to resume regular air service once a week, according to GVB.

More airlines have committed to direct flights from Korea to Guam through the month of August. Korean Air will resume air service the following week on Aug. 6 with weekly air service. Jin Air will also begin twice-weekly flights starting Aug.3 and 6.

The combined flights are anticipated to provide an estimated 3,754 seats to Guam through the end of August. More than 600 seats have been sold so far.

“We are excited our Korean carriers are resuming service to Guam. Their commitment is another step forward in the recovery of Guam’s tourism industry and an opportunity to display our Håfa Adai spirit,” said GVB President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez. “We are continuing to work hard with our travel trade and tourism partners to showcase our CHamoru culture and elevate the overall Destination Guam experience.”