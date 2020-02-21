Korea-based airlines reduce flight frequency to Guam

The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority has received notice from airlines serving the South Korea market that they have temporarily reduced the frequency of their flights to and from Guam.

Travel demand has slumped due to novel coronavirus fears, and airlines have been forced to adjust. Guam has received more than 15,000 tourist cancellations over the past few weeks.

According to GIAA marketing administrator Rolenda Lujan Faasuamalie, from Feb. 14 to March 1, the following airlines have reduced the frequency of their Guam service:

• Korean Air, Incheon-Guam, reduced by 27 flights.

• Jin Air, Incheon-Guam, reduced by 13 fights; Busan-Guam, reduced by 17 flights.

From Feb. 22 to March 1:

• Jeju Air, Incheon-Guam, reduced by four flights; Muan-Guam, decreased by six flights.

The number of infections in Japan has more than doubled in the past week to 74, rivaling Singapore as the country outside mainland China with the most cases.

South Korea reported 31 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections in the nation to 82, The Korea Times reported.

Guam doesn't have a single confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, but South Korea and Japan's numbers have been increasing.

The two nations happen to be Guam's largest sources of tourists.

