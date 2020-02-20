Korea-based airlines reduce flight frequency to Guam

The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority has received notice from airlines serving the South Korean market that they have temporarily reduced the frequency of their flights to and from Guam.

Travel demand has slumped because of the novel coronavirus fears and airlines have been forced to adjust. Guam has received more than 15,000 tourist cancellations over the past few weeks.

Between Feb. 14 through March 1, the following airlines have reduced the frequency of their Guam service, according to Airport Marketing Administrator Rolenda Lujan Faasuamalie:

• Korean Air, Incheon-Guam, reduced by 27 flights.

• Jin Air, Incheon-Guam, reduced by 13 fights; Busan-Guam, reduced by 17 flights.

Between Feb. 22 through March 1:

• Jeju Air, Incheon-Guam, reduced by 4 flights; and Muan-Guam, decreased by six flights.