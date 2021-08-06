After suspending flights because of the pandemic starting in March 2020, Korean Air resumed its regular service to Guam early Friday morning with 82 passengers.

This is based on preliminary information from the Guam Visitors Bureau, which said Korean Air uses a 277-seater aircraft for its once-a-week regular flight.

GVB Marketing Manager Colleen Cabedo said the 82 passengers on Korean Air were a combination of tourists and returning residents, although there's "no exact count" available.

Guam has seen a slow return of tourism, mainly from Taiwan, as a result of GVB's Air V&V or vaccination and vacation program.

More than 1,000 arrived in July, and more than 1,000 seats are available in additional Eva Air charter flights from Taipei in August. Most arrivals to Guam throughout the pandemic were residents and military personnel.

GVB and other members of the Guam Recovery Task Force said it could take a while for arrival numbers to pick up, especially from the main markets of South Korea and Japan because of the fresh spikes in COVID-19 cases in these Asian countries plus the strict quarantine upon their residents' return.

"Typically, Air V&V is not being pushed in the Korea market like Taiwan because of the quarantine protocols in their country. While most Koreans are not here for Air V&V, it is their choice to decide if that is an option they want to do," GVB's Cabedo said.

Korean Air's next regular flight to Guam is Aug. 13, and every Friday thereafter.

Jin Air's Aug. 6 flight also had 74 passengers on board a 189-seater aircraft, based on GVB data.

T'Way resumed its regular flight on July 31 with 52 passengers on a 189-seater aircraft.

Some tourism-related businesses said they are still on a wait-and-see before reopening, since the number of arrivals are still not enough to sustain their operations at this time.

