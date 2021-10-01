Korean Bowling Association donates to Guma' Trankilidat residents

DONATION: On Tuesday, the Korean Bowling Association of Guam delivered a gift of Korean rice cake and black bean milk to residents of Guma' Trankilidat. The donation was one of many donations that the Korean Bowling Association, a nonprofit organization, has provided to the community. This particular donation coincided with Chuseok, known to many as Korean Thanksgiving. Photo courtesy Tamuning Mayor's Office
