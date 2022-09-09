Expectant mothers who work for the state government of Kosrae in the Federated States of Micronesia will now be able to spend up to 3 months taking care of their newborns, after a law was passed in April.

The law was passed April 5 in the Kosrae Legislature, and allows for paid maternity leave of up to 90 days to be applied to all female state government employees, regardless of employment status or contractual arrangements, the United Nations Sustainable Development Group said in a press release.

The law, which affects only public sector employees, paves the way for the adoption of similar measures for private sector employees, and could lead to similar conversations in the other three states of the FSM, the group said in the release.

“This law is the fruit of the partnership and dialogue with grassroots organizations such as Utwe Women’s Organization,” said Sen. Andy J. Andrew, from Kosrae, who formally introduced the law. “They are playing a crucial role in voicing the needs and rights of women and children, and in reminding us legislators of our duties in developing laws that promote and secure the right to health for all.”

Jayne Flores, director of the Guam Bureau of Women’s Affairs, told The Guam Daily Post she was proud of the efforts of the Kosrae State Legislature and the Utwe Women’s Organization to pass such a generous law, granting 90 days of paid maternity leave for Kosraean government workers. “This type of effort recognizes the value that giving birth brings to society and the value in allowing mothers to bond with their babies,” she said.

Flores added that, on Guam, the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration has established Prugraman Pinilan, to support families with children. The program uses Child Care Development Funds to pay for child care for working families. “Guam's Pregnancy Related Medical Leave and Parental Leave Act provides eligible government workers 10 working days of paid administrative leave encompassing the date of childbirth, and then an additional 20 days of paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child; so a total of 30 days paid leave. Employees are permitted to take additional leave using sick, annual and compensatory leave to extend that time to bond with their child,” she said.

In the private sector, the Guam Family Medical Leave Act provides employees up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave per year for birth, adoption of a child, or care for an immediate family member who suffers from a serious illness, or when the employee is unable to work due to a serious health condition, Flores said.

“Fortunately, many companies are now realizing the value of giving new mothers or parents time to bond with their newborn or newly adopted child, and that this type of employee benefit can attract more qualified workers to the company. Offering this type of benefit not only strengthens the value of women in the workplace, but also, it strengthens our society in general," Flores said.

Kosrae state Sen. Yamado Melander, chairman of the Resources and Development Committee of the 12th Kosrae State Legislature, said, “Utwe Women’s Organization advocated for women’s rights to paid leave because no one else was doing it on their behalf, and they were the ones paying the consequences of such negligence. While the bottom-up approach is advancing the rights of women, it is society as a whole who is reaping the benefits of the advancement of human rights.”

“What we are protecting and promoting with this law is the right of women and children to physical and mental health. Unpaid maternity leave meant no safety net for new mothers. Many working mothers felt worried when transitioning from childbirth to the workplace with no care and recovery time, adding financial pressure to an already sensitive time,” said Krystle Melander, project manager for Utwe Women’s Organization.

“In the old days, during pregnancy women were supported by the community and exempted from working, creating the time and space for the new mother and the newborn to adjust and recover," said Shelyane Lohn, North Pacific People Advancing Change officer, Pacific Community (SPC). “With this law and paid maternity leave, we are formally recognizing the collective responsibility of taking care of mothers and children.”