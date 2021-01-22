Kumision launches latest revision of the 1983 CHamoru orthography

PQ "Language is dynamic ... and as the Kumision comes to terms with trying to clarify questions that are raised by the public, we are readily open to new interpretations." – Laura Souder, vice chairwoman, I Kumision i Fino' CHamoru

I Kumision i Fino' CHamoru, or CHamoru Language Commission, has launched the latest revision of the 1983 Chamoru orthography with 2,000 copies of the updated booklet, destined first for CHamoru teachers and CHamoru liaisons at government agencies.

While print copies are limited, the orthography will be available on the commission's website at kumisionchamoru.guam.gov.

The commission has also developed its first children's Pictionary and a bumper sticker with a simple message: "CH-a-m-o-ru. Spell it right!"

Laura Souder, the commission vice chairwoman, and Sunday columnist with The Guam Daily Post said orthography is a spelling guide, and although it's not altered in terms of rules – because that comes out of the CHamoru language – a lot of people are not familiar with the orthography but speak CHamoru.

"The reason why the orthography is so important is not only because it is a spelling guide but because it standardizes spelling for the teaching of CHamoru. ... Because we were an oral language, we're transitioning into a literary language or into the literary sphere, most people are learning CHamoru through written forms of instruction. So it's very important that we're consistent so we don't create confusion," Souder said.

"One of the things we want to stress is that it's not a perfect document. Language is dynamic ... and as the Kumision comes to terms with trying to clarify questions that are raised by the public, we are readily open to new interpretations. So if something is not clear, please don't hesitate to email us ... call us on the phone, we have a landline ... and we'll try to unravel the question you might have," she added.

The commission can be reached at kumisionchamoru@gmail.com or (671) 475-0139.

Public Law 33-236 re-established the commission, and with that "came the responsibility to refine a standard way of linking the atfabeton CHamoru to the sounds of our indigenous language," a release from the commission stated.