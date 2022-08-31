With six village names officially being changed to their CHamoru spelling, the Kumisión I Fino' CHamoru Yan I Fina'nå'guen wants to continue its mission to "restore and revive wherever possible."

The names of the villages of Malesso', Humåtak, Hågat, Sånta Rita-Sumai, Talo'fo'fo and Inålahan, after the commission's recommendation, have officially been changed by the government to reflect their CHamoru spelling.

According to the commission Chair Robert Underwood, the villages of Agana Heights and Tamuning have been resistant to the change.

Agana Heights in particular, Underwood said was called "Tutuhan" by the community that lived in the area after World War II.

"There's resistance to naming it Tutuhan, which the commission hasn't formally addressed that yet, so there may be a proposed compromise of sorts," Underwood said.

The other village is Tamuning, which is a Carolinian word and was where Carolinians lived for several decades before being moved to Saipan, he explained.

"When they (Carolinians) were living there they sort of named it (Tamuning) after them and it's actually the name not of an individual, but the name of a title, kind of a chiefly title," explained Underwood, who added that Tamuning and Tumon are in the same municipality, according to the law.

"It would be 'Tamuneng-Tomhom,' and it's likely that would end up being the recommendation, but we're not sure because again that requires some conversation and maybe there'll be some disagreement," Underwood added.

Place names

The commission has become known for changing village names, but Underwood wants to make clear the goal is to change place names in general, including areas within villages.

"Was there a place name before Windward Hills? Yes, there was. Windward Hills is 'Male'yok,'" Underwood said before explaining the process behind changing the names.

"We are committed to holding public hearings in each village where we're going to review the place names. That's the general process. We're not going to just decide it and pass it, and so we'll introduce it to the village," Underwood said.

"We don't live in an authoritarian state where you can just do it, so you have to have some collaboration and conversation," he said.

Despite the resistance however, Underwood is committed to restoring CHamoru names and uses the state of Hawaii as a model.

"The state of Hawaii has made a really strong push to name everything with Hawaiian names and they insist upon it and they insist upon the pronunciation. So that kind of feisty attitude is something I think we have to adopt," he said.